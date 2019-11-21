Person shot, injured by police on Las Vegas airport tarmac

In this Thursday, May 9, 2013, file photo, an Allegiant Air jetliner flies by the Luxor Resort & Casino after taking off from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Officials say that for the 11th straight month, the number of passengers using McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas was up in August compared with the same month last year. The Clark County Department of Aviation on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 reported 4.4 million arriving and departing travelers last month. That's a 3.1% increase from August 2018. (AP Photo/David Becker, File) (Source: David Becker)