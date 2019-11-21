Road redesigns in the plans for City of Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Boundary Street may be finished but the City of Beaufort is just getting started in its reconstruction of the Lowcountry Corridors.
Town officials see Boundary Street as the entrance to Beaufort and they designed its new look with the goal of not looking like “anywhere USA.” Now they want to find out if they can bring that feeling to all of Beaufort.
The City of Beaufort started redesigning boundary Street over 11 years ago. Now it is completed and the city is using what they learned to look to the future. Main streets in town like Sea Island Parkway, Boundary National Cemetery to Bellamy Curve and Ribaut Road, are all on city officials minds as the next areas to be renovated.
Renovations would include redesigning the streets to improve traffic flow, environmental and storm water impact of the street, and changing how people view the street as they drive towards downtown Beaufort.
Mayor Billy Keyserling says the work they did on Boundary Street was good, and they know they can only grow from there.
“We don’t have any plans right now. But, these are long-term issues. And we should start thinking about them. Counsel said to start, is to learn all the lessons we learn from boundary Street. Which was a similar kind of a project. It took engagement of property owners, engagement of businesses, people that owned property, or value their property. Engagement of engineers to measure the streets, so really, doing what we’ve been doing,” said Keyserling.
Construction may not start for a few years, but the city says it is open to public feedback while plans are drawn.
