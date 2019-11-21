Thursday: Cold Morning, Brilliant Afternoon

By Cutter Martin | November 21, 2019 at 6:13 AM EST - Updated November 21 at 6:13 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s chilly this morning. Temperatures are in the upper 30s and 40s. Grab a jacket, or even a coat if you don’t do well with chilly weather, before you head out the door this morning.

Patchy frost is possible, especially west of Interstate 95.

Under a mostly sunny sky, the temperature warms into the mid-60s by noon and peaks in the upper 60s to near 70° this afternoon. The forecast remains dry.

Temperatures cool back into the 50s this evening after sunset with continued dry weather. Friday marks a warming trend ahead of a weekend cold front and chance of rain that sweeps through later Saturday.

Behind it? Sunny cooler and breezy.

