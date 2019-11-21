Town of Yemassee Police Department hosting community Thanksgiving breakfast

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WTOC) - If you’ve ever wanted your Chief of Police to make you breakfast, now is your chance - at least, if you live in the Lowcountry.
The Town of Yemassee Police Department is hosting a Thanksgiving breakfast this Friday, Nov. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Town’s Municipal Building at 101 Town Circle.
Chief Gregory Alexander himself will be cooking. Yemassee residents and those from the surrounding areas are invited to attend.
This is part of a monthly effort for the department to do community outreach.
“I’d rather meet people on the front end, so they can meet us as a person. We can communicate, chit-chat, I can get to know their kids, grandkids, momma, daddy, sister, brothers, versus us going there to enforce the law," Chief Alexander explained. "We can have a conversation, eat some bacon, eggs and just chilling out. They can get to know me as a person, not just as an enforcer.”
