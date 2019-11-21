Tybee Island officers undergo crisis management training

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Police Department is preparing for crisis situations by training up on communication skills.
Officers say they see situations all too often where someone is threatening to hurt them self or someone else. The training focused on solving life-threatening situations before they turn violent.
Officers with the department learned active listening skills and to be patient when crisis strikes.
Lt. Emory Randolph says what they learned will help them in hostage situations and when someone is suicidal. He says several times a week they respond to these kinds of calls, but that there is one more thing they need that'll help them even more.
"Whenever you're dealing with someone who's inside of a house, whether they've barricaded themselves or taken hostages, we have to have a way to communicate and that's where phones come in. Push comes to shove you can use a bull horn but that doesn't really facilitate communication very well,” Lt. Randolph said.
Lt. Randolph says they’re working on getting special phones for connecting with people in standoff situations. In the meantime, they say they’re still ready to solve these situations and save lives.
