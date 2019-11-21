United Way of the Coastal Empire announces it has surpassed 2019 fundraising goal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire victory celebration was held on Thursday.
The celebration reveals the grand total of this year’s campaign.
The United Way of the Coastal Empire has been working around the clock to meet the $8.15 million goal.
“We got a little slow start with the evacuation, but then we hit the ground running in mid-September with the campaign. We had a great group of cabinet members and volunteers that have been on the ground working,” said Ken Rabitsch, the Campaign Chair for the United Way of the Coastal Empire.
This year, generous donations poured in helping fund critical programs in education and youth development, economic independence and health and wellness in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty counties.
“We know that the needs in our community are growing, so it was very important for us to set the goal higher than what we set last year. We know as the needs increase; we need to work harder to raise money,” said Rabitsch.
Just last week, United Way announced that they reached 92 percent of their goal. Thursday, they announced the organization has weighed more than $8,309,030.
“United Way reaches its goal every year and it helps out so many agencies, so you can’t leave without feeling good,” said Ron Wilson, Executive Director of the Royce Learning Center.
The funds stretch out across 87 programs and services for 54 nonprofits. Funds some say are a key element in making their organization prosper.
“At our agency we use it for adults and children who have literacy needs and learning disabilities,” said Wilson.
And a “thank you” doesn't even amount to the gratitude campaign volunteers felt toward the donors as the number was read out loud.
“There’s really a huge spectrum of givers, but really it takes everybody giving and trying to make our community better,” said Rabitsch.
But this isn’t the end. The next step is working on the allocation of the funds.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.