American Indian Exhibit Showcase
November 22, 2019 at 11:07 AM EST - Updated November 22 at 11:07 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Massie Heritage Center is honoring Native American Month in a big way this weekend. They’re celebrating their newly remodeled American Indians of the Southeast Coast Exhibit with an Open House and Showcase Saturday.

"They will also have a lot of fun because it's going to be a blend of fun activities along with educational activities. So, they should expect to enjoy that," Curator Steven Smith said. "The reenactor, we have video features of him in here doing a wide variety of skills like the fire making with a bow drill. It's pretty impressive to watch, and he does an incredible flint mapping demonstration."

The free event is happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the heritage center. It will include Native American games, live demonstrations, and hands on activities.

