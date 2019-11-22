Asbury Pecan and Honey Harvest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church is celebrating the South Georgia harvest this weekend with a big celebration. Pecan and honey will be for sale, as well as a variety of snacks and treats involving those ingredients.
The honey is hyper-local for the church. The original queen bee of the hive where this honey comes from was found at the church.
Asbury Memorial's Pecan & Honey Harvest will also include a number of live local performances. It lasts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Madison Square in Savannah.
Bill Jahn and Heidi Hoffman, Harvest Chair and Co-chair, showed us how to make spiced pecans.
Ingredients:
- 3 tbsp. melted butter
- 4 tbsp. honey
- Brown sugar
- 1 tsp. thyme
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1 pound pecans
Directions:
- Pre-heat oven to 375.
- Combine the butter, honey, sugar, thyme, salt and cayenne pepper in a mixing bowl and stir.
- Add pecans
- Stir again
- Spread pecans onto a baking sheet
- Bake in the oven for 12 minutes, flipping halfway through. If you use fresh, South Georgia pecans, you might need to bake these a little longer.
