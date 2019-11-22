Campus police arrest Georgia Southern student on arson charges

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University Police arrested Jamya Cooper on six counts of arson Thursday afternoon. Investigators say Cooper set fires in the Math/Physics building at the Statesboro campus between Nov. 5 and 21.
The fires all happened in trashcans but the flames were put out before the fire spread or hurt anyone.
After the most recent fire on Thursday, police say they identified one person in security camera video who was nearby when many of the fires were reported. Officers waited outside Cooper’s class and brought her back to the police station for questioning. They then charged her with arson.
Georgia Southern Police say the campus fire marshal and Statesboro Fire Department helped in the investigation.
