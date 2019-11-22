Day of Giving food drive surpasses 6,000 lbs goal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - That’s a wrap on WTOC’s 2019 Day of Giving food drive.
Along with America’s Second Harvest, we collected food at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard to help local families in need this holiday season. Our goal was to hit 6,000 pounds of donations, but the community helped us surpass that.
Customers like Ronnie blessing the bins of America’s Second Harvest. He walked into the Kroger on Mall Boulevard and said let’s go shopping for the community.
Can after can, the total donation exceeded 250 dollars in one trip. Executive Director Mary Jane Crouch says his generous donation and many more will make a huge difference this holiday season.
“God’s blessed me. This is going to feed a lot of families and a lot of kids, a lot of seniors are going to be so appreciative,” said Crouch.
The reason for the annual WTOC Day of Giving is to collect items that will last for families - peanut butter, cereal, canned vegetables.
This huge donation will restock the food banks inventory, too.
America's Second Harvest Coastal Georgia received 6,675 pounds of collections for the day-long food drive.
Donations like Ronnie’s and hundreds more made it happen.
The community surpassed WTOC’s goal and can continue to overwhelm the America’s Second Harvest Food Bank either in person or online.
If you couldn’t make it to WTOC’s Day of Giving, you can still help America’s Second Harvest by making a donation online, volunteering to help sort and pack donations, or by hosting your own food drive.
