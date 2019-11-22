Dream Center offers recovery, redemption

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The life of addiction is one many people can’t relate to. But, the founder of an organization in Vidalia can.
Peggy Neesmith is a recovering substance abuser. She has built a center to help other women.
“Everything about you becomes darker and darker and darker and you become hopeless,” said Neesmith.
Through the door women have found help at the Dream Center. Help that has brought them out of the dark world of addiction. A center started by Peggy Neesmith who knows that world all too well.
“I used to drink to party and party to drink. It was all day, all night.” said Neesmith.
For eight years, the Dream Center in Vidalia has turned lives around.
“I’m actually scared to see where I would be if it weren’t for the Dream Center,” said Emily Edenfield, recovering from alcohol addiction.
Emily Edenfield started drinking at the age of 15 and dabbled in drugs. Quickly, she says she started choosing this life over everything else.
“Memories do come back of me drinking and partying during the holidays than worrying about being with my family,” said Edenfield.
For six to nine months the women go through the structured program. They do chores, have group sessions and they take classes each day.
Without this guidance Edenfield’s mother says things would be much different.
“She would not be here,” said Emily’s mother Susan Edenfield.
Neesmith says opening this center was a calling.
“I would see others in this trap and bondage of addiction and I would be mad about it. I wanted to help them. Passion would rise in me,” said Neesmith.
“I felt hopeless about my life and so she saw something in me,” said Sonni Castillo who graduated from the program.
Sonni Castillo says she was heading toward prison when Neesmith brought her here. Now, she graduated from this program, has a job and is excited about the future.
“I’ve never felt so good about myself in my whole life,” said Castillo.
“I wouldn’t trade it for the world. It’s life changing,” said Edenfield.
“For identity and worth and value to return to these ladies, that’s almost invaluable really,” said Neesmith.
These women have turned over a new leaf and say they’ll never look back.
If you or anyone you know could benefit from the Dream Center, they do have spaces available. The director says it is the only program of its kind in the area.
