Frank Callen Club holds hall of fame dinner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club recognized some of its greatest supporters at its 2019 Hall of Fame Dinner Thursday night.
Hundreds of supporters filled the Savannah Civic Center Ballroom. Many special guests were there including Thomas Dortch, the Chairman of the Board for the 100 Black Men of America. The night’s keynote speaker was NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo.
Mutombo played with the NBA for 18 years. The hall of famer is a renowned humanitarian.
Money raised at Thursday night’s dinner goes to the club. For more than 100 years, The Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club has been serving children from 5 to 18 years old.
