Free dental day at Howard Family Dental

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - By the end of Friday, a dentist office in Pooler will have treated 250 free of charge.
It's the 11th year Howard Family Dental has opened its doors to the community.
Dr. Julie Howard, co-owner of Howard Family Dental, said they do this on the Friday before Thanksgiving because it's that time of year where we reflect on our blessings.
Dr. Howard says although that may not sound like a lot of help to some, this one service could do a lot.
"Even if it means just getting out one infected tooth, you're making a tremendous impact on their overall wellbeing. And so, the dental services we provide that day, even though they may seem insignificant, they truly can have a significant impact,” Dr. Howard said.
Tickets were handed out on a first come, first serve basis. People lined up early Friday morning in the hopes of getting one of them at 6:30 a.m.
The office says they hope to finish up around 4 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.