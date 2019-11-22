Friday: A Bit Warmer, Ahead of Saturday’s Front

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The day begins cool, with temperatures in the 40s in most communities. A few areas of high clouds are drifting overhead and some patchy fog is possible, but rain remains out of the forecast through the morning commute.
Under a partly cloudy sky, the temperature warms to near 70° by noon and peaks in the mid-70s this afternoon with a continued dry forecast. Friday evening’s weather will be great; temperatures cool into the 60s, then 50s, through the later evening hours.
A cold front brings scattered rain late Saturday as it moves through our area.
The greatest chance of rain in Savannah occurs later Saturday evening through very early Sunday morning. Rain remains scattered and the risk of severe weather is near zero.
By sunrise Sunday, it’ll be mostly clear, cooler and breezy. Fall-like weather persists into early next week ahead of the next chance of rain Wednesday.
