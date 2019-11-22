Hardeeville Police, local organizations feeding the community

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - Police in Hardeeville teamed up with other local organizations for “Neighbors Serving Neighbors” Friday.
They along with the Marine Rescue Squadron and Youth Council gave out free bowls of catfish stew on the corner of Main Street and Whyte Hardee Boulevard.
“Keeping everybody in the community safe is one of our main goals, and getting to know us in a different light other than us coming to your house for some other reason. This is one of the ways we wanted to do it,” said Chief Sam Woodward.
Kids from three locals schools also participated and made signs for the event.
