JCSO searching for second shooting suspect

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a second suspect connected to a shooting in Fordville near Captain Bill Road on Friday.
Deputies responded after a vehicle was hit by gunfire. One suspect was found and held at gunpoint after a short chase on foot.
Deputies are still in the area searching for the second suspect.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone living in the area to stay indoors so deputies can search without interference.
Anyone with information should call 911 and should not approach any unknown or suspicious people in the area.
