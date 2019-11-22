A little bit of summer for the weekend weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve all reached and breached 70 degrees Friday afternoon; it’s been a while! Our temperatures won’t drop rapidly as we head into the evening. It will still be 70° by 5:22 p.m. sunset. Midnight temps just shy of 60°
A cold front is still on tap to sweep through Saturday night but before it does we wake up to temperatures in the low 50s with afternoon highs near 80° and a mix of sun and clouds. Start to expect rain by at least sunset west of I-95 and definitely grab the umbrellas if going out for dinner or later Saturday night. Scattered to numerous showers are expected, and the thunderstorm chances are slim to none.
Sunday we still wake up near 50° in Savannah and middle 40s west of I-95 but our high temperatures will be near 65° and a 10-15mph breeze in the afternoon.
The beginning of Thanksgiving week will be chilly to start with widespread morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs just trying to reach 70°
A backdoor cold front will drop through the area Wednesday night, possibly preceded by a few showers, then high pressure will build in for Thanksgiving. Turkey Day Forecast looks like: 52/67 with a 10% chance of a shower.
Stay safe!
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.