SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking for a new way to spruce up your home for the holidays or a DIY gift?
Try making a Christmas plant container. Darcy O'Connor showed us how.
O'Connor is just one of many guests who will be teaching Christmas DIY projects at “A Gracious Christmas.” The event, hosted by First Presbyterian Church, raises money for the Savannah Court Appointed Child Advocates, or CASA.
The event is happening from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the First Presbyterian Church in Savannah.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.