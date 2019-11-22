Person burned in car fire, flown to Augusta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The westbound 204 off-ramp is closed at southbound King George Boulevard due to a single car wreck with serious injuries.
Chatham Emergency Services says the car wreck led to the car involved catching fire. Bystanders pulled a person out of the burning car before emergency services arrived, according to Chatham Emergency Services.
The victim was badly burned and was transported by a helicopter to a burn center in Augusta.
At this time drivers should completely avoid the area.
Chatham County Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
