Person burned in car fire, flown to Augusta
November 21, 2019 at 8:26 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 8:31 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The westbound 204 off-ramp is closed at southbound King George Boulevard due to a single car wreck with serious injuries.

Chatham Emergency Services says the car wreck led to the car involved catching fire. Bystanders pulled a person out of the burning car before emergency services arrived, according to Chatham Emergency Services.

The victim was badly burned and was transported by a helicopter to a burn center in Augusta.

At this time drivers should completely avoid the area.

Chatham County Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

