Mercer, HCA South Atlantic Division sign academic partnership agreement

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mercer University School of Medicine and the South Atlantic Division of HCA have signed an academic partnership agreement.
Through the agreement, Mercer will work with HCA Healthcare’s graduate medical education programs at Memorial Health (Savannah), Coliseum Medical Centers (Macon, GA), Trident Medical Center (Charleston, SC) and Orange Park Medical Center (Jacksonville, FL).
Residents will also have opportunities for rotations at two of HCA South Atlantic’s rural hospitals – Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross, GA, and Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, GA.
Through the partnership with HCA South Atlantic, Mercer University will provide faculty support and research opportunities for the graduate medical education (GME) residency programs at HCA South Atlantic’s hospitals.
The GME Consortium Affiliation Agreement will allow for the hospitals and Mercer University School of Medicine to collaborate on the creation and delivery of continuing professional education programs, including specialized medical/surgical skills assessment and development modules utilizing simulation, robotics and other advanced technology.
