Mobile food distribution event in Hinesville on Saturday

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - United Way of Liberty County is partnering with the City of Hinesville and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia to put on a mobile food distribution event, and they say they’re expecting to serve at least 500 people.
The event will bring out a huge semi stocked with food items. Anyone who is in need can go to the event, just make sure to bring an ID.
United Way's coordinator says the first 500 people will receive a turkey just in time for Thanksgiving.
But that's not it. There will also be dental and medical services on hand, even free haircuts.
United Way says the event brings out hundreds of people showing the need for these types of resources in Liberty County.
"Hunger is one of the greatest needs in our county. In 2017, data showed that approximately 10,700 individuals faced food insecurity in our community, and that is children, elderly, both civilian and military alike,” United Way Program Coordinator Kayce Masaniai.
The mobile food distribution event is happening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Liberty County High School.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.