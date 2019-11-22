Mobile food distribution scheduled for Saturday in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week in Hinesville. Local organizations and the city have teamed up all week hosting educational events.
On Saturday, those in need can go to a one-stop service event: Project Homeless Connect and Mass Mobile Food Drop.
United Way of Liberty County is partnering with the City and Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia to host the mobile food distribution event. A United Way coordinator said they’re expecting to serve at least 500 people.
The event will bring out a 18-wheeler semi stocked with food items. Anyone who is experiencing homelessness can go to the event. Be sure to bring an ID.
In addition, United Way is giving the first 500 people a turkey for the holidays.
There will also be dental and medical services, and free haircuts.
The coordinator said the event usually has a big turnout, showing the need for these type of resource in Liberty County.
“Hunger is one of the greatest needs in our county," shared Kayce Masaniai. "In 2017, data showed that approximately 10,700 individuals faced food insecurity in our community, and that is children, elderly, both civilian and military alike.”
The event will run 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Liberty County High School, located at 3216 E. Oglethorpe Hwy.
