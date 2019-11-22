Montgomery Co. toy drive has started

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Montgomery County organization is holding its annual Christmas toy drive to spread holiday cheer.
Tri-County Family Connection's toy drive is a great way for you to give a child a smile on Christmas morning. They're asking for toy donations for children ages 3 and 4 for the toy drive.
Donations can be brought to Alamo City Hall, Treutlen County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Drop-off locations are now open.
But this year they started something new, to make sure no one was left out.
"We said, you know what? We should start doing stuff for the nursing homes, so this year we are doing a Santa for Seniors for the nursing home residents in Treutlen and Montgomery counties,” Director Kristy Bennett said.
For this drive you can donate things like socks and lotions.
Drop off locations are open daily, but on Monday, Dec. 2, you can come out to the Montgomery County Adult Literacy Center for a one day drop off.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.