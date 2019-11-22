Old Savannah City Mission’s 22nd annual Day of Great Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The turkeys are on grill as the Old Savannah City Mission is getting ready for the Annual Day of Thanksgiving.
They’ve been doing this for more than two decades, where they usually get three to four hundred people.
The goal of The Day of Great Thanksgiving is to simply bring people together.
“We have our friends and neighbors we don’t call them homeless people, but we have our friends and neighbors, and they sit down with volunteers and other people from our community who would not normally eat together on Thanksgiving day or any other day of the year, and it is basically a time to bring hope and love, just getting together and giving thanks,” Old Savannah City Mission Director Connell Stiles said.
She borrows the phrase, “Unity in the Community.”
The day starts with a prayer and service at noon, then around forty volunteers serve, and eat with their friends and neighbors. It’s just part of the mission’s work. Stiles sees a lot of sad stories daily, but there are the great success stories as well.
“I’ve been with the mission for over fifteen years, and hardly a week goes by where somebody who has been through the mission, will come through and say, ‘Hey Mrs. Stiles, remember me, remember me? I want you to know that I’m doing so good now, I’ve got a full-time job, and a family and got married,’ that’s the good part,” Stiles said.
Part of the success is that you find volunteers to do this.
“Why yes, we just wish they would come all year long. All year long we need volunteers,” Stiles said.
