St. Joseph’s/Candler African American Health Information and Resource Center celebrates 20 years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The St. Joseph’s/Candler African American Health Information and Resource Center celebrated 20 years on Thursday.
The African American Health Information and Resource Center opened in November of 1999 and was created as part of SJ/C’s desire to improve the health services for the African-American community in Savannah and Chatham County.
The African American Health Information & Resource Center was placed in a neighborhood with high poverty rates, many single-head households and low access to the internet.
The center provides the following services to the community: Health Screenings, Health Seminars, Internet Access, Computer Classes, Audio-Visual and other Written Materials, Resource Library, Professional Puppet Shows, Reading & Math Tutorial, Ladies Living Smart Fitness Club, Movie Night for Women, and Savannah’s first Lupus Support Group.
