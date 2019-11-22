Suspect arrested after police chase in Yemassee

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WTOC) - A suspect is in custody after a police chase started in Yemassee, S.C. early Friday morning.
According to the Yemassee Police Department, an officer attempted a traffic stop on Trask Parkway shortly after midnight. The suspect’s vehicle was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed.
The driver did not stop, and a chase ensued.
While attempting to cross US 17 onto Kress Road, the suspect’s vehicle was hit by another vehicle.
The suspect left the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot. After an hour of tracking, Keonte’ Emmanuel Williams, 23, was discovered by a K9 and placed under arrest.
Williams has been charged with failure to stop on command.
A Yemassee officer injured his shoulder while trying to pursue the suspect. He was taken to the hospital and released on Friday morning.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol, and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement assisted with the incident.
