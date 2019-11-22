Teenager arrested for shooting in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A teenager has been arrested for a shooting on Bush Lane earlier in November.
The Bluffton Police Department says 19-year-old D’Kendrick Knight has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Knight is accused of shooting a 33-year-old man multiple times on Bush Lane on Nov. 8 just before 5 p.m.
The police department says the two were arguing before the shooting.
