Teenager arrested for shooting in Bluffton

Teenager arrested for shooting in Bluffton
D’Kendrick Knight. (Source: Bluffton Police Department)
November 22, 2019 at 4:03 PM EST - Updated November 22 at 4:08 PM

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A teenager has been arrested for a shooting on Bush Lane earlier in November.

The Bluffton Police Department says 19-year-old D’Kendrick Knight has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Knight is accused of shooting a 33-year-old man multiple times on Bush Lane on Nov. 8 just before 5 p.m.

The police department says the two were arguing before the shooting.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.