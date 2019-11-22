4 teens arrested in connection to car break-ins

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department has arrested four teens in connection to several car break-ins and attempted car break-ins in the Statesboro area.
On Wednesday, officers responded to Olympic Boulevard after reports of a suspicious truck in the area. That area has also been target of car break-ins in past years.
Officers attempted to stop the truck as it was leaving the area. The truck continued to drive away until a patrol car blocked its way.
Officers searched the truck and found what they call “property consistent with that generally taken during the course of Entering Autos.”
They also found a handgun that happen reported stolen a month ago.
They arrested Hunter Grant, 17, Israel McGee, 18, and two 15-year-old male juveniles. Grant and McGee were taken to the Bulloch County Jail. One juvenile was taken to the Claxton RYDC and the other juvenile was released to his parents.
Detectives were able to link what they found to crimes reported around the time of the four offenders’ arrests. They were linked to break-ins at the Islands Subdivision on Lanier Drive and on Olympic Boulevard and attempted break-ins at Lakeview at Market District Apartments on Brampton Avenue.
All four are charged with one felony count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, one count of Loitering and Prowling, and 3 counts of Entering Auto.
Other charges are possible.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.