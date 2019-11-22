Tigers honored, snubbed by SIAC All-Conference Awards

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All along the way to a 5-0 conference record, the Savannah State Tigers reminded themselves and anyone in earshot they had been picked to finish last in the SIAC East in the preseason.
Even after an SIAC East championship and the first winning season in 21 years, the Tigers may have just been given even more ammo.
The SIAC released the 2019 All-Conference Honors Thursday afternoon, picked by the league school’s coaches and sports information directors. While there were eight Tigers named to the All-SIAC 1st and 2nd Teams, the story for many SSU fans is who was left off.
Neither junior quarterback D’Vonn Gibbons or sophomore running back D’Angelo Durham were named to those all-conference teams, despite being among the best performers in the league this season.
Durham’s snub is the most egregious. The sophomore from Augusta led the SIAC in rushing yards, rushing TDs, total touchdowns, total points scored, and scoring and finished 2nd in the league in rushing yards per game. Durham was one of only two running backs to break the 1000 rushing yard ceiling in 2019, yet wasn’t one of the four running backs named to the All-Conference Team.
Gibbons was one of the most dynamic players in the SIAC in 2019, finishing 2nd in rushing touchdowns behind Durham. Gibbons also finished sixth in the league with nine passing touchdowns despite only throwing 75 pass attempts. But he was not named to the all-conference teams.
Even after leading the Tigers to their first winning season in 21 seasons, head coach Shawn Quinn wasn’t named the SIAC Coach of the Year. Instead, that honor went to Miles’ Reginald Ruffin.
For a team that remembered every slight, shot, and disrespect they heard from the SIAC a year ago, it’s hard to believe the 2020 Tigers won’t have these honors on their mind.
TIGERS’ ALL-SIAC SELECTIONS
First-Team
Jontae Baker- Tiger End
Giovanni Lugo- Punter
Einaj Carter- Punt Return
Second-Team
Tajavious Jackson- Offensive Lineman
Cam Brown- Defensive lineman
Walter Bates- Linebacker
Ny’em Bozeman- Defensive Back
Giovanni Lugo- Kicker
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.