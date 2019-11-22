Tybee Island Marine Science Center making construction progress

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction on the new Tybee Island Marine Science Center is making progress.
According to the center, work on the new state of the art facility on Tybee’s north beach is moving right along. Framing and roofing has been completed and storefront glass has been installed.
Crews are getting started on the inside now.
The center says the best is yet to come as it prepares for the exhibit construction. The new center is set to be completed by March 2020.
