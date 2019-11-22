Westin Savannah Harbor: Making pumpkin-coconut soup, pumpkin and ricotta ravioli

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Believe it or not, there are other uses for pumpkin besides pumpkin spice lattes.
Chefs Anthony Burdo and CJ Szucs with Westin Savannah Harbor stopped by Morning Break to show us how to expand our use of the autumn produce.
They taught us how to make curried pumpkin-coconut soup and pumpkin and ricotta ravioli.
2 tablespoons
- GA Olive Oil Or good EVOO
- 2 ea.
- Medium shallots (Diced)
- 2 teaspoons
- Lemongrass (thinly sliced)
- 2 ea.
- Garlic Cloves (Minced)
- 1 tablespoon
- Ginger (Chopped)
- 1 cup
- Vegetable broth
- 4 cups
- Diced Butternut Squash (Small dice)
- 3 cups
- Coconut Milk
- 2 teaspoon
- Curry powder ( one you like)
- 1 teaspoon
- Fresh Lime Juice
Ingredients: Serves 4
Instructions
1. In medium-size pot heat olive oil over a low heat, add lemongrass, shallots, garlic, ginger and 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Cook 2 minutes until mixture is super fragrant. Stir occasionally.
2. Add squash, and 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Combine well. Add vegetable broth. Reduce heat to a gentle simmer. Cover loosely and cook 15-20 minutes.
3. Remove from heat and let soup cool 15 minutes, or until squash is tender.
4. Add 3 cup coconut milk and lime juice. Using an immersion blender purée soup until smooth. Add more coconut milk if needed. Heat soup until warmed through. Season with more curry powder and salt to taste.
5. Garnish with Spiced crema and toasted pumpkin seeds.
Ingredients
Pasta Dough
· 4 large eggs
· 1 tbsp. water
· 3 ½ cups “00” Flour
· ½ tsp salt
· 2 cups ricotta cheese
· 1 cup pumpkin puree
· 1 egg
· 1 tsp salt
· Freshly grated nutmeg
· 2 Tbsp. fresh parsley/ thyme chopped
· 4 tbsp. unsalted butter
· 10 sage leaves
· Salt
Directions
1. While the pasta rests, prepare the filling. Combine ricotta, pumpkin puree, egg, salt, nutmeg and Fresh herbs in a mixing bowl. Set aside.
2. Once the dough has rested, use a pasta machine or a rolling pin to roll the pasta out into wide sheets. Place tablespoons of the filling on the dough, and top with another sheet of pasta dough. Seal the edges around the filling and cut the ravioli. I used a ravioli stamp to make my ravioli. Refrigerate ravioli until ready to cook.
3. Bring a large pot of water to a boil with a good amount of salt. Boil ravioli in batches for about 7 minutes. Drain the ravioli and set aside.
4. While the ravioli is cooking, brown the butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add sage and cook for a few extra minutes. Transfer ravioli to the pan and toss in the sauce. Serve immediately and garnish with a couple leaves of sage and caramelized walnuts
