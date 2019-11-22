WTOC reads for National Children’s Book Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A tradition in schools across the country marked a significant milestone this week: 100 years of reading. Established in 1919, Children’s Book Week is the longest-running national literacy initiative in the country.
Schools participated with games, fun days, and reading activities. Meteorologist Dave Turley took the Storm Chaser to South Effingham Elementary and read Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.
Mike Cihla read to Blandford Elementary School students and Meteorologist Jamie Ertle read a book about slime and another about tornadoes to fourth and fifth graders at Guyton Elementary.
