Beaufort Police investigate homicide on Waddell Road

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) -Beaufort Police are investigating after a man that crashed his car was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds on Friday night.
Officers responded to the 2700 block of Waddell Road for reports of a car crash. Dispatch received additional calls for gunshots in the area. Officers found 20-year-old Ethan Bosworth unconscious in his car. Officers began CPR until emergency services arrived.
Witnesses say that Bosworth’s car was parked on the side of Waddell Road, where he spoke to two men before multiple gunshots were heard. Bosworth accelerated, left the roadway, and struck a tree.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone that has information is asked to come forward. You can contact the case investigator MSgt. Charles Raley, at 843-322-7914, or the Anonymous Tip Line, 843-322-7938.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.