Christmas parade spreads holiday cheer in Rincon

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) -Christmas came early in Rincon at the annual Christmas parade.
There were plenty of floats, with some organizations and businesses taking part and throwing candy out for kids.
Cars of all shapes and sizes were also decked out for the holidays, and children performed as the parade wound it's way around town.
One family says they attend the parade every year and it’s a great time to be with friends and family.
“We do come out every year and usually it’s just to see all the decorations and how people in the community have just evolved over the years in the parades, because it is so neat to see how they started when you remember like five or six or 10 years ago how their floats looked then and how its evolved to now; it’s really neat,” said Jessica Thompson. Thompson attends the parade every year.
Santa was a special guest at the parade!
