Cold front, rain move through this evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloud cover increases this evening ahead of a cold front. Showers are currently moving across the Coastal Empire, arriving in the Lowcountry and coast later this evening. Accumulations will be low, most of the rain is light to moderate. Temperatures fall from the 60s after sunset into the 40s overnight as cloud cover clears.
Tybee Island Tides: -0.1' 11:41PM | 8.0' 5:37AM | -0.2' 12:20PM
Sunday morning will start off cool but clear with sunshine lasting all day. Highs rebound to the lower 60s with a northwesterly wind of 10 miles per hour. Even cooler air filters in late Sunday into Monday morning, with upper 30s possible inland and lower 40s closer to I-95 and the coast.
Travel weather will be good ahead of Thanksgiving on I-95. Mostly sunny skies stick around Monday and Tuesday, with a slight chance of rain on Wednesday, especially west down I-16. After highs briefly return to the mid 70s on Wednesday afternoon, highs fall to the mid to upper 60s on Thanksgiving. Dry weather continues into this coming weekend with a chance of rain again on Sunday December 1st.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
