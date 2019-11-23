Federal grant to help Tybee Island prepare for flooding

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -City officials in Tybee say the backside of the island tends to get hit the hardest with flood and storm damage.
A $125,000 grant will go toward helping the community be better prepared for when storms and flooding occurs.
City Manager Shawn Gillen says the grant is an important step in moving forward with knowing just how to address flooding issues on the backside of the island.
When hurricanes and storms roll through Gillen says most of the damage happens to the areas by the marshlands. The grant will pay for studies to be done by experts to figure out what type of fix, whether it be hardened barriers or divergence channels, will be the best one for the island.
“There’s a lot of things out there, but there’s a lot of things we have to understand about hydrology, so if we build something in this part of the city what happens to the other part of the city," said Gillen. "You know, what happens to the water that we divert away? That’s the sort of thing that this study will help us understand.”
Solutions will enhance the natural environment, protect wildlife habitats and make sure personal property and infrastructure are less vulnerable.
