Honor Mark race remembers fallen veteran, firefighter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Runners gathered to pay tribute to fallen soldier Mark Hummeldorf in the annual Honor Mark 5k race at Hutchinson Island on Saturday morning.
Hummeldorf served with the Marine Corps for four years before beginning work as a firefighter and paramedic for three area fire-rescue departments.
“Mark and I went to the academy together, sat next to each other actually, became really good friends. Best friends, I would say...but Mark was best friends with everybody,” said Tyler King, a master firefighter with Savannah Fire and Rescue.
Hummeldorf was tragically killed in a car accident in 2017, which is why organizers and friends say they had to do something to keep his legacy alive. A 5k fit perfectly.
“Mark was a runner," said King. “He became a runner through races like the Marine Corps marathon up in Washington D.C. and that meant a lot to him.”
Hummeldorf served three area fire-rescue departments. He was also a purple heart recipient from his time in the Marine Corps.
“Mark was the kind of guy...he didn’t want the spotlight on him. So yes, we’re out here doing this for Mark, but to make Mark happy, we’re doing this for his brother’s, sisters that he’s also lost over the years and just heroes in the community,” said race director Tyler Carlson.
Hummeldorf touched the lives of many people, even those who didn’t know him personally.
“I enjoyed coming in first as being a runner. I love running, but that’s not what’s most important to me, honoring Mark and what he did and his service as a fireman,” said John Duberley, taking home first place in the race this year.
“The type of person that Mark was he would walk into the room, big smile on his face cheering everybody up, lighting the room up," said Carlson. "Those kind of people need to be honored and remembered.”
