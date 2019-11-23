1 killed in single vehicle crash on Coosaw Scenic Dr.

November 23, 2019 at 12:03 AM EST - Updated November 23 at 12:03 AM

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a single vehicle crash on Coosaw Scenic Drive, near Bees Creek Road, on Friday night according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A pickup truck was driving east on Coosaw Scenic Drive around 9:45 p.m. when SCHP says the truck ran off the road, hitting several trees. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.

The driver was entrapped and pronounced dead. SCHP is investigating the crash.

