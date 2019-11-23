UPDATE: Officers, firefighters respond to gas leak in Bluffton

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several homes had to be evacuated in Bluffton Saturday morning after a gas leak at the intersection of Masters Way and Pincrest Way.
According to Bluffton Police, a construction crew called in a small gas line rupture just off Bluffton Parkway.
Homes in the area had to be evacuated as a precaution.
Masters Way and a portion of Pinecrest Way was shut down while crews worked to fix the gas leak.
Bluffton Police, Bluffton Firefighters and Dominion Energy were all on scene.
