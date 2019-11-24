Charges are being pursued against two people accused in the murder of Clark-Atlanta University student

Charges are being pursued against two people accused in the murder of Clark-Atlanta University student
Barron Brantley was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Friday and charged with murder in connection to the death of Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford. (Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By Trisha Allen | November 23, 2019 at 5:17 PM EST - Updated November 23 at 7:51 PM

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Prosecutors are pursuing charges against the two people accused of the murder of Clark-Atlanta University student, Alexis Crawford.

Crawford was reported missing on Nov. 1st. Her body was located in a park a week later.

Jordyn Jones and Barron Brantley were Alexis Crawford’s roommate and roommate’s boyfriend. They were both charged in the murder of Crawford.

At a preliminary hearing for one of the suspects on Friday Nov. 22, the homicide detective outlined the incident and what led up to the murder of the Clark-Atlanta student.

A jury will review the charges filed against Brantley, including murder, aggravated assault and concealing a death. Both Brantley and Jones will appear in court again early next year.

