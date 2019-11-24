City employee helps in search for lost phone on Eisenhower Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just in time for the holidays, two people have another thing to be thankful for: friendship.
“He probably thinks I’m crazy. I had to wait until the traffic died down a little to yell, ‘I’m just looking for a phone,” said Kaye McGee.
McGee paced back and forth on busy Eisenhower Drive, looking for her husband’s lost phone. This is when a nearby city employee stopped what he was doing and stepped in to help.
“I put my little skills to work. I figured I could help her out, see what I could do,” said Archie Jones who works for the City of Savannah.
McGee explained to Jones that she used ‘Find my iPhone’ on her phone and it pinged in this area. The two set out, determined to find it.
“She said, ‘I’ll let you know when I find it I’ll jump up and down,’ I said ok and I’ll let you know,” said Jones.
McGee got the good news after some time had passed.
“I said, ‘I got it!’ She jumped up, ‘yay!’ It was a great day,” said Jones.
The phone was found laying in the middle of the road, but this wasn’t the end. McGee said that night she and her husband spoke to Jones’ wife on the phone telling her how thankful they were for his help. At the end of the call, she invited them to a surprise party they were having for Jones just a couple days later.
“It was just such a privilege to meet such a fine family,” said McGee.
Two people who certainly didn’t think a lost phone would end up being a blessing in disguise.
“We’ll be friends forever,” said McGee.
And as for the phone, it doesn’t even have a scratch.
