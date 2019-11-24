City of Savannah hosts Arts on Waters Block Party

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It was a great day for a block party in Savannah!
The City hosted the “Arts on Waters Block Party” at the Waters Avenue Shopping Center.
The Waters Avenue corridor is going through a revitalization project.
Saturday’s event was a way to celebrate that with local artists and performers.
Attendees were able to check out art installations created by local talent.
One of those designers says he’s excited to see the upgrades on Waters, which includes a mural and window displays, all done by homegrown talent.
“It allows the community to come together and feel like they’re contributing to the revitalization, instead of just having developers come in and kind of take over an area,” said Phil Caribi.
