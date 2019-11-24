2-hour standoff ends peacefully in Long County

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A standoff lasting almost two hours ended peacefully in Long County on Saturday night.
Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says that a man fired several gunshots inside his home shortly before 9 p.m. That man has not been identified.
Special Reaction Team Commander James Ashdown says that the man was holding his spouse hostage till officers were able to get her out safely.
Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles said the man made threatening remarks during the standoff.
Rye Patch Road from Wilkinson Road Northeast to Persimmon Boulevard Northeast was shut down during the standoff.
The standoff ended when the man placed his weapon inside his vehicle and gave himself up to authorities.
