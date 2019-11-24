Old Savannah City Mission holds Day of Great Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -"Promoting unity in the community." That’s the Old Savannah City Mission’s goal during the annual Day of Great Thanksgiving.
Saturday’s event provided an early-Thanksgiving meal to those who are homeless or hungry in the community.
Volunteers not only helped serve food, but they were able to sit down and talk with guests.
As many people are preparing to be with friends and family during the holidays, City Mission's director says some in our community don't have that opportunity.
“This is a time when we come together and show them someone does care," said Connell Stiles. "Someone cares for you, and we celebrate this Day of Great Thanksgiving, in showing them that we care.”
She says this is why the organization has held this event for the past 22 years.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.