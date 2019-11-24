Police investigate armed robbery, car theft at autoparts store on Waters Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Police say they’re investigating an armed robbery and auto theft. It happened just after 7 p.m. on Saturday night at the O’Reilly Auto Parts on Waters Avenue.
An unknown man was in the parking lot when he demanded that workers who were outside at the time go inside the store.
He then demanded money from the workers before he left and drove off.
Savannah Police found the car. They arrested two people who appeared to be going through the vehicle at the time.
No one was hurt. Savannah Police are continuing to investigate.
