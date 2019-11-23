Sunday: Cooler with plenty of sunshine!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloud cover thins out overnight allowing temperatures to fall into the 40s behind a cold front.
Sunday Tybee Island Tides: 7.9′ 5:37AM | -0.2′ 12:20PM | 8.1′ 5:52PM
Sunday morning will start off cool but clear with sunshine lasting all day. Highs rebound to the lower 60s with a northwesterly wind of 10 miles per hour.
Even cooler air filters in late Sunday into Monday morning, with upper 30s possible inland and lower 40s closer to I-95 and the coast.
Travel weather will be good ahead of Thanksgiving on I-95. Mostly sunny skies stick around Monday and Tuesday, with a slight chance of rain on Wednesday, especially west down I-16. After highs briefly return to the mid 70s on Wednesday afternoon, highs fall to the mid to upper 60s on Thanksgiving. Dry weather continues into this coming weekend with a chance of rain again on Sunday December 1st.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
