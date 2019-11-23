Sunday: Cooler with plenty of sunshine!

By Andrew Gorton | November 23, 2019 at 11:32 PM EST - Updated November 23 at 11:41 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloud cover thins out overnight allowing temperatures to fall into the 40s behind a cold front.

Sunday Tybee Island Tides: 7.9′ 5:37AM | -0.2′ 12:20PM | 8.1′ 5:52PM

Sunday morning will start off cool but clear with sunshine lasting all day. Highs rebound to the lower 60s with a northwesterly wind of 10 miles per hour.

Sunshine returns but temperatures only rebound to the lower 60s Sunday afternoon! In fact, we'll be warmer just after midnight before temperatures fall overnight.

Posted by Andrew Gorton on Saturday, November 23, 2019

Even cooler air filters in late Sunday into Monday morning, with upper 30s possible inland and lower 40s closer to I-95 and the coast.

Travel weather will be good ahead of Thanksgiving on I-95. Mostly sunny skies stick around Monday and Tuesday, with a slight chance of rain on Wednesday, especially west down I-16. After highs briefly return to the mid 70s on Wednesday afternoon, highs fall to the mid to upper 60s on Thanksgiving. Dry weather continues into this coming weekend with a chance of rain again on Sunday December 1st.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.