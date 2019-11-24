Thanksgiving week: Dry, warmer afternoons!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clear conditions prevail this evening with temperatures quickly cooling this evening. We’ll be in the 50s just after sunset and 40s by the late evening. Overnight, temperatures continue to fall, with low in the mid to upper 30s inland and lower 40s along the coast. If you have sensitive plants, go ahead and cover them up or bring them inside this evening!
Monday Tybee Island Tides: 9.0' 6:30AM | -0.2' 1:13PM | 8.4' 6:44PM
Dry weather continues Monday with highs rebounding into the mid 60s after a cool start to the day. Travel weather ahead of Thanksgiving looks good across the region. Tuesday will be dry with highs near 70. Highs reach the mid 70s on Wednesday, with some rain possible in middle Georgia. If you plan on driving on I-95, dry weather is expected all week.
A weak front on Wednesday cools us back into the upper 60s on Thanksgiving Day under mostly sunny skies. Our next front arrives this weekend, likely on Sunday. This increases rain chances for the second half of this coming weekend.
Long-term forecast: Behind this coming weekend’s front, colder air surges in. Our next chance of freezing temperatures potentially arrives on the morning of Tuesday, December 2nd with lows in the low to mid 30s.
Tropics: Tropical Storm Sebastien continues its trek across the Atlantic with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour. This system will move near the western Azores tonight, continuing to move off toward the east-northeast. Tropical Storm-force winds are expected to last the next two days.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.