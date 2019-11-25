Autism Speaks hosts Santa at Oglethorpe Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Santa came from all the way from the North Pole to Oglethorpe Mall on Sunday morning.
Special needs children and adults were able to see jolly Saint Nick in a calm, sensory-friendly environment.
“He’s going to remember this for the rest of his life,” said Tammy Poole. Poole attended the event on Saturday.
Pictures with Santa Claus are a holiday tradition kids and families wait all year for. But for some, like Samuel, this experience isn’t always a joyful one.
"He used to be so afraid of Santa Claus."
Autism Speaks teamed up with the Oglethorpe Mall, Sunday, to host ‘Santa Cares.’ The event is a sensory-friendly way for kids to meet Santa in a calming environment.
“They don’t have to worry about the noises that come with the crowds," said Jodie Schisler, a board-certified behavior analyst. "They don’t have to worry about bumping into people and all of the sensory issues that they have.”
Schisler says 'Santa Cares' allows them to spend quality time with Old St. Nick without the usual hustle and bustle often seen in the mall.
“Even the fans right here just kind of bother them, so keep all of those noises to a minimum,” Schisler said. "It allows a child to not be afraid and to not worry. Being able to be with him was a joy for me."
Santa was joined by many who asked for things like, “Leggos and Pokemon,” before he waved goodbye.
