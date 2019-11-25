Cargo ship stuck in sand could remain in sea for many months

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A cargo ship that capsized off the Georgia coast could remain in the sea for the next year.
That’s the long-range outlook of Coast Guard Cmdr. Matt Baer, a member of the Unified Command tasked with removing the ship that capsized in September.
Baer says the Golden Ray has been slowly sinking in the sand because of the powerful tides.
About a quarter of the vessel is scoured in sand more than 20 feet (6 meters) deep. He said the situation makes it impossible to bring the ship upright without breaking it apart and creating an even bigger problem.
The Brunswick News reports that Baer made the comments at a recent meeting of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce.
