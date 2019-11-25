Chatham County Police charge woman with cruelty to children

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police have arrested a woman and charged her with cruelty to children in the first degree after a baby was injured while in her care.
Police say they arrested 22-year-old Shantel Michelle Johnson on Friday and charged her with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children in the first degree.
According to the Chatham County Police Department, Johnson was the caregiver of the baby who was injured. The baby was hospitalized but has been since been released.
